Dolly Parton is in the holiday spirit! She shared with Farron and Maggie about how much she decorates her home for Christmas and gave a sneak peek of what to expect from her upcoming special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which premieres December 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Dolly Parton brings the magic of Christmas with her new TV special
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
