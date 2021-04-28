Documentarians Travel around the world to show the beauty of Planet Earth



Tom Hugh-Jones (Tiny World)

https://tv.apple.com/us/show/tiny-world/umc.cmc.1sid6bqjoez4sxonuulq12af7



Currently working as the Creative Director of Natural History for Plimsoll Productions, Tom Hugh-Jones is responsible for the origination and execution of the company’s impressive portfolio of landmark wildlife shows. He joined Plimsoll after a remarkable 22 year career in the BBC Natural History Unit where he played a key role in developing, producing and directing a wide diversity of their wildlife and science titles. He became best known for his work on the BBC’s major blue-chip series, including titles such as Planet Earth, Human Planet and Life Story. Just before moving to Plimsoll, Tom completed the series Planet Earth II which, having been seen by almost 14 million people in the UK and countless millions internationally, has become the most watched Natural History series for more than 25 years.



Regarded for his creative flair and editorial instincts, Tom’s distinctive approach to filmmaking style has been recognized with numerous awards including multiple Emmys and Baftas. He is credited with reinventing the Natural History genre as the showrunner on Planet Earth II, and now, for Plimsoll, on the Epic Hostile Planet for National Geographic and the ground breaking Night on Earth on Netflix. Most recently Tom has just completed his most ambitious project to date – bringing the wonders of the microcosmos to life to spectacular effect in the incredible, genre-busting series Tiny World out now on Apple TV+.



Alex Williamson (Earth at Night in Color)

https://tv.apple.com/us/show/earth-at-night-in-color/umc.cmc.37dvcdop7ub4m8tx9fnczl1a1



Offspring Films was founded by award-winning Executive Producer Alex Williamson. Prior to setting up Offspring, Alex was a senior member of the BBC Natural History Unit. As Head of Development, he oversaw the creation and commission of a raft of critically acclaimed series including Planet Earth II; Wonders of the Monsoon; Animal Super Senses.



Over 20 years, Alex has built a reputation for delivering stunning series that capture the world in fresh, innovative ways. He has worked for production companies in Los Angles, London and Bristol delivering a range of genres from natural history to fact ent formats; specialist factual shows and observational documentaries. His series have been BAFTA and Grierson nominated and won numerous RTS awards.