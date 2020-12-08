DIY Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

DIY Ugly Christmas Sweater: Gingerbread Person

Supplies:

  • Solid color sweater or shirt
  • Gingerbread person foam or felt shapes
  • Garland
  • Tinsel
  • Googly eyes
  • Glue gun with glue sticks
  • or adhesive spray
  • Mini Santa hats
  • Cotton rounds 
  • Mini gift box ornaments 
  • Gift bows
  • Pom poms
  • Felt in various colors to
  • decorate gingerbread person

Directions:

  1. Start by gluing the gingerbread person shape to the center of the sweater. Next, add decorations to your gingerbread person including googly eyes, pom poms, Santa hat and clothing using felt. Glue cotton rounds underneath gingerbread person to represent snow.  Add gift bows on both sides of the gingerbread person to make sweater festive. Finally, glue tinsels or garland on the sleeves to give the sweater a flashy look.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss