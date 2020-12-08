DIY Ugly Christmas Sweaters

DIY Ugly Christmas Sweater: Gingerbread Person
Supplies:
- Solid color sweater or shirt
- Gingerbread person foam or felt shapes
- Garland
- Tinsel
- Googly eyes
- Glue gun with glue sticks
- or adhesive spray
- Mini Santa hats
- Cotton rounds
- Mini gift box ornaments
- Gift bows
- Pom poms
- Felt in various colors to
- decorate gingerbread person
Directions:
- Start by gluing the gingerbread person shape to the center of the sweater. Next, add decorations to your gingerbread person including googly eyes, pom poms, Santa hat and clothing using felt. Glue cotton rounds underneath gingerbread person to represent snow. Add gift bows on both sides of the gingerbread person to make sweater festive. Finally, glue tinsels or garland on the sleeves to give the sweater a flashy look.