Laura Heruska with My Social Spa gets us ready for summer with a DIY sunscreen recipe and everything we’ll need in our beach bag.

DIY Sunscreen Recipe:

Ingredients

1/4 cup of lotion or body butter (fragrance free)

1 tbsp of Zinc Oxide (non nano) – SPF 20

3 drops of Carrot Seed Oil – SPF 35

Directions: Whip ingredients together in a mixing bowl until smooth. Use right away or store up to 24 hrs in a glass jar.