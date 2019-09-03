DIY Cookie Favors

For more information go to: http://www.rocpaperscissors.com
Lemon cream cheese sugar cookies. Ingredients: 2 3/4 cups flour 1cup sugar 3 oz cream cheese 1egg yolk 2sticks softened butter Juice of 1 lemon 1tsp vanilla 1/4 teaspoon salt Instructions: 1.Combine all ingredients in mixer minus the flour. 2.Once thoroughly mixed add flour till it forms soft non sticky dough. If it still sticks to fingers add a little more flour. 3.Chill cookie dough for 20 minutes in refrigerator. 4.roll dough on flours surface or silpat 5.Use favorite themed cookie cutters. 5.Bake in oven at 375 for 12 min Yeilds aprox 2 dozen cookies