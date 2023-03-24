Shalyn Lowry of The Lowry Studio joins us with a tutorial for resin art. The Tampa native discovered her passion during a low point in her life, and it has proven transformative. In addition to selling her creations, Lowry is also committed to teaching her craft. As the incoming Programs Coordinator for the Arts and Trade Crafts Center on MacDill Air Force Base, Lowry has created a full program of art classes for military families to enjoy on MacDill beginning next month.





