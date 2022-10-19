Nick Cruz, the owner and chef at Big Ray’s Fish Camp, was honored when Food Network Canada called his restaurant and asked to include its grouper sandwich on the “Big Food Bucket List”. When the show’s host, John Catucci, and his camera crew arrived in Tampa, Cruz treated them to a feast that included the famous grouper sandwich, lobster corn dogs and “basically everything on the menu”. We hear about the experience and discover the secret to Cruz’s signature dish when he joins us in our studio kitchen.

Look for the “Big Food Bucket List” episode featuring Big Ray’s Fish Camp, streaming soon on hulu.