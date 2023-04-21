Floridians don’t need to travel far to experience new and vastly different sceneries. Tonya Denmark and her friend Christina Sawyer host Florida Travel Podcast, which introduces listeners to fun and unique places beyond the theme parks that the Sunshine State is traditionally known for. Born out of the pandemic, the podcast helps to expose Floridians to hidden gems and lesser known attractions.
Discover the greatest places just a drive away with the Florida Travel Podcast
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
