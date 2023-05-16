In today’s Hidden Gems, we discover Procure, a unique, new shop in South Tampa where each product sold is from a woman-owned business. The mini department store sells apparel, accessories, baby items, health+wellness products and home goods– 75% of them made by local women. Having a prime retail space to showcase their products, along with help along each step of the entrepreneurial process, can be a game-changer for women who may have otherwise abandoned their dreams of launching a business. Visit https://www.shopprocure.com/ to shop or learn more about partnering with Procure.