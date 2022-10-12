Author Joshua Ginsburg joins us to highlight some of the places featured in his new book, “Oldest Tampa Bay”, which explores more than 80 of the oldest things and places in the Tampa Bay area, including restaurants, breweries, cemeteries, churches, high schools and even nudist colonies.
Author Joshua Ginsburg joins us to highlight some of the places featured in his new book, “Oldest Tampa Bay”, which explores more than 80 of the oldest things and places in the Tampa Bay area, including restaurants, breweries, cemeteries, churches, high schools and even nudist colonies.