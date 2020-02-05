Dirty, Lazy Keto

CAULIFLOWER TATER TOTS Frozen Tater Tots and breaded Tyson chicken breasts were a staple of my teenage years. When I rebelled against the family dinner, I turned to either a bowl of cereal or frozen dinner made in the toaster oven (the era before the microwave!). Tater Tots feel like the redneck cousin of the French fry. Oh, how I love that pop of grease and salt! These Cauliflower Tater Tots come pretty close to the real thing, if you don’t mind the prep work. 11⁄2 pounds riced cauliflower 4 tablespoons avocado oil, divided 1 large egg 11⁄2 cups shredded whole milk mozzarella 2 cloves minced garlic 3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided 1 In a large skillet over medium heat, fry cauliflower rice with 2 tablespoons oil for 5–10 minutes until soft and starting to brown. Turn off heat. 2 In a large bowl, whisk egg and mix in cheese, garlic, and 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. 3 Combine browned cauliflower rice with egg mixture. Stir mixture well to melt cheese. Form tots using a spoon or melon scoop. 4 In a large skillet over medium heat, fry tots using remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Space tots apart in a single layer, turning every 3–5 minutes, until browned on all sides. 5 Repeat until all tots are cooked. Sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt and serve hot. NET CARBS 3G SERVES 8 PER SERVING: CALORIES 154 FAT 12G PROTEIN 7G SODIUM 378MG FIBER 2G CARBOHYDRATES 5G SUGAR 2G TIME PREP TIME: 5 MIN COOK TIME: 30 MIN TIPS & OPTIONS Enjoy Cauliflower Tater Tots with a dip in no-sugar added ketchup, sugar-free barbecue sauce, or ranch dressing. Feel extra “dirty”? Enjoy a bunless hot dog with your Cauliflower Tater Tots. Make this dish more “grown-up” by topping it with sour cream, cheese, bacon, and even jalapenos.