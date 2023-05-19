EatingWell.com

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability for more than 30 years. Our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. Through science-backed wellness advice and smart stories about sustainability, we help readers live their best lives. We are about moderation and balance—not strict rules or fad diets—because for eating well to become a way of life, it should be accessible, sustainable, inspiring and—above all—delicious.