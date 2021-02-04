While wining and dining a partner at a restaurant may still be pretty scary right now, cooking at home is a great option for romance — especially if you use ingredients that can boost your boudoir performance.

You probably avoid garlic and onions if you plan on getting intimate after dinner, but did you know that leafy greens can actually improve your sexual sensation? Or that a lot of foods you may avoid on dates for fear of making you gassy are, ironically, great for intimacy? Addressing all of this and more, Diet for Great Sex: Food for Male and Female Sexual Health will blow your mind (and your partner’s).

In Christine DeLozier, L.Ac.’s new book, she emphasizes the important connections between hormones, nerve pathways and blood flow, and how integral nutrition is to keep all of those juices flowing.

“We must care for the biological design of our bodies and diet affects sex,” licensed acupuncturist DeLozier says. “A great deal of clinical research demonstrates that certain eating habits increase blood flow to the genitals, balance sex hormones and help nerves to be most responsive to our partner’s touch.”

DeLozier’s great sex action plan includes all the ingredients to improve your intimate life from the inside out: delicious recipes, meal plans, sample menus and a dietary planner, as well as a date-night sex menu specifically designed to improve blood flow and increase pleasure. Sweetening the pot are an assortment of tips on how to please your partner once you’ve both digested your dinner.