Approximately 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so does the number of people who suffer from painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) – one of the most common chronic complications of diabetes that causes numbness, tingling, burning, and sharp pain in the limbs. For National Diabetes Awareness Month, we’re sitting down with Dr. Jamal Shillingford to learn more about how Nevro HFX™ helped his patient, Dale, regain his quality of life. Learn more at HFXforPDN.com.