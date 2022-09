We leave our passports behind for today’s Destination Delicious to travel up the East Coast of the US to Maine. Guy Cote of Maine-iacs Lobster shares his tales of growing up in our northernmost state and shows us his recipe for the state’s most popular summer dish: lobster rolls.

Cote will be serving up his famous lobster rolls at the Hyde Park Village Market this weekend. Follow Maine-iacs Lobster on Facebook and visit TampaBayMarkets.com for other dates and locations.