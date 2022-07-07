They look like tiny presents, but they are actually “Suman”– Filipino rice treats wrapped in banana leaves. Small, perfect for on-the-go dishes like these are sold at “sari sari” stores in the Philippines and will soon be available in South Tampa at Lucky Tigre, where chef Julie Feliciano will put her own spin on tiny plates to showcase and elevate the flavors of her heritage.
Destination Delicious: Lucky Tigre brings the Filipino tradition of ‘sari sari’ to Tampa Bay
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now