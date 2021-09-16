Destination Delicious: Italy

After a stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York, chef Bryce Bonsack moved to Italy and honed his skills at a 100-year-old restaurant, owned and operated by the Rocca family, for whom he named his Tampa Heights eatery. He joins us in the Daytime kitchen to prepare the simple Italian favorite, “Caccio e Pepe,” (cheese and pepper), combining pecorino-romano and parmesano-reggiano cheeses with butter and pepper to create a creamy, flavorful dish.
