We get a lesson in rolling croissants from Paulina Gervasi of Le Clementine Bakeshop, where croissants are works of art and include varieties like salted honey, chocolate hazelnut, blueberry basil, croque monsieur and morning buns made with cinnamon and citrus.

Visit Le Clementine Bakeshop inside Pete’s Bagels in St. Petersburg every week from Thursday-Sunday.