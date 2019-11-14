Desirable Desserts



Recipe: Lemon-Ginger Crunch Bars

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour, 15 minutes (Makes 9 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick Aluminum foil 3 lemons, for zest/juice 8 oz gingersnap cookies 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream 1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

Steps:

Line 9-inch square baking dish with foil. Zest lemons (1 teaspoon); squeeze for juice (1/3 cup). Place cookies in food processor bowl; process until fine crumbs (about 2 cups). 2. Melt butter. Combine cookies and butter (reserve 1 tablespoon mixture). Press cookie mixture firmly into bottom of baking dish and chill crust until ready for use. 3. Place cream in medium bowl and beat with electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently stir (fold) in lemon zest, juice, and condensed milk until combined. 4. Spread cream mixture evenly on top of crust; sprinkle with reserved cookie crumbs. Chill 1 hour (or until set). Cut into squares and serve. (Makes 9 servings.)

CALORIES (per 1/9 recipe) 360kcal; FAT 25g; SAT FAT 14g; TRANS FAT 1g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 115mg; CARB 30g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 3g; CALC 6%; IRON 6%

Recipe: Chocolate Torte with Peanut Butter Whipped Cream

Total Time – 5 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy whipping cream 2 tablespoons powdered sugar 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter 1 (16-oz) Bakery flourless chocolate torte

Steps: Place cream, sugar, and peanut butter in large mixing bowl; beat with electric mixer until combined and stiff peaks form. 2. Slice torte. Serve torte topped evenly with peanut butter whipped cream.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 360kcal; FAT 28g; SAT FAT 17g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 100mg; SODIUM 40mg; CARB 24g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 21g; PROTEIN 5g; CALC 2%; IRON 10%

Recipe: Apple Kuchen Squares

Active Time – 30 minutes, Total Time – 2 hours, 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

… For the crust 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed 2 cups flour 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 3–4 tablespoons ice cold water Nonstick aluminum foil … For the filling 6 large Golden Delicious apples, peeled and cored 1 cup sugar 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon … For the topping 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed 1 cup flour 1 cup sugar Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Steps: Prepare the crust. Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut butter into small cubes. Place butter, flour, and salt in food processor bowl; pulse 8–10 times or until crumbly. Drizzle in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing until dough begins to form a ball and pull away from the sides. 2. Line 13- x 9-inch baking dish with foil. Place dough in center of dish, then spread dough evenly over bottom of dish all the way to the edges. Bake 20 minutes. 3. Prepare the filling. Peel and core apples, then slice thinly (about 6–8 cups). Combine apples, sugar, and cinnamon; set aside. 4. Prepare the topping. Cut butter into small cubes. Place flour, sugar, and butter in food processor bowl; pulse 8–10 times or until crumbly. 5. Prepare kuchen. Spread filling evenly on top of crust, then sprinkle evenly with topping. Bake 60–70 minutes or until apples are tender and topping has browned. Let stand 1 hour to cool before cutting into squares. Serve warm with ice cream, if desired. (Makes about 12 servings.)

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 510kcal; FAT 24g; SAT FAT 14g; TRANS FAT 1g; CHOL 60mg; SODIUM 45mg; CARB 72g; FIBER 4g; SUGARS 44g; PROTEIN 4g; CALC 2%; IRON 10%

