Actor Dermot Mulroney plays CIA legend Robert Ames in Showtime’s The Ghosts of Beirut, which delves into the origins of the terrorist known as “The Ghost” who masterminded the concept of suicide bombings. Mulroney shares his experiences working on this project, as well as Shooting Stars, where he plays LeBron James’s high school basketball coach.
Dermot Mulroney on ‘The Ghosts of Beirut’… and basketball!
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
