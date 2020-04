CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - While most people usually go to the shore to take a break, the absence of visitors is letting Clearwater Beach finally enjoy its own.

"The beach is going to be brighter and more beautiful when it's ready to open back up," Senior Public Information Coordinator Jason Beisel said while showcasing virtually-spotless sand over Skype. "We do a pretty good job, but this is the cleanest I've seen it - there's no one out here on it."