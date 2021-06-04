Dental Tips for Summer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of slow decline and months of waiting, the St. Petersburg Housing Authority has gotten approval from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to begin a $78 million redevelopment project at Jordan Park Apartments.

The oldest federal public housing project in Florida, Jordan Park was built in 1939, according to previous management company Landex. Residents include low-income families, veterans, the disabled and seniors in need of a place to live.