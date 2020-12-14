Deliciousness

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Pasco High School assistant principal arrested on DUI, drug charges
DeSantis speaks from Tampa General Hospital following vaccine arrival
Live
Far-right groups burn Black Lives Matter signs belonging to Black DC churches
Video
‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
Live
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Weak front brings a few showers; stronger front on the way
Video
Top Stories
American Standard to give away ‘Flush 2020’ toilet paper
Video
Top Stories
Bucs remain in playoff hunt with win against Vikings
Video
Spring Hill suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff, mother injured
Video
Coronavirus fighting robot patrols Key West International Airport
Video
The play that flipped the switch for the Buccaneers on Sunday
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
DeSantis defends treatment of fired Florida data scientist during search warrant execution
Video
Top Stories
Secret Santa’s help Tampa Bay woman still dealing with hurricane-damaged home 3 years after Irma
Video
Top Stories
Tampa restaurant paying more than $70K in back wages after feds investigate
Video
Could tuition be raised at Florida’s universities?
Video
Manatee County says no evidence of high school ‘cancer cluster,’ families disagree
Video
Unemployment benefits returned to Clearwater family after garnishment by creditor; Legal case dropped
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years
Top Stories
Bucs remain in playoff hunt with win against Vikings
Video
The play that flipped the switch for the Buccaneers on Sunday
Video
Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition
Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Minnesota Vikings 14-26
Gallery
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
DeSantis speaks from Tampa General Hospital following vaccine arrival
Live
America’s coronavirus concerns haven’t changed much as cases spike, poll finds
Tampa General Hospital prepares to accept COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Tampa Bay vendors see high demand for Christmas trees 2 weeks until holiday
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Deliciousness
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 10:38 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 10:38 AM EST
You can catch “Deliciousness” on MTV
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
White House report: Florida is in coronavirus ‘red zone,’ needs to take immediate action
Video
Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate
‘Florida is in the red zone’: State must increase COVID-19 mitigation efforts, WH report says
Video
Tampa General Hospital receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine
Live
DeSantis speaks from Tampa General Hospital following vaccine arrival
Live
DeSantis outlines plan to distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
Video
Trump executive order turns Christmas Eve into federal holiday this year
Pasco High School assistant principal arrested on DUI, drug charges
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Record concealed weapons permit applications prompt Florida officials to shorten wait times
Man buys first beer on 21st birthday using surprise $10 his late father left for him
New app allows Tampa Bay residents to anonymously report human trafficking
Here’s when you can see the ‘Christmas Star’ for the first time in 800 years
Video
Nominate the remarkable woman in your life
More Don't Miss