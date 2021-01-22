Def Leppard’s Rick Allen and Styx’s Tommy Shaw preview The Big Love Benefit Concert

Legendary rockers Tommy Shaw and Rick Allen previewed their upcoming performance, The Big Love Benefit Concert.

Los Angeles, CA: January 2021 – At a time in which the music industry is reeling from the loss of touring and live performance leaving career musicians and music industry workers to struggle through this crisis while facing unprecedented loss of work. Rick Allen of Def Leppard and Singer – Songwriter Lauren Monroe host a virtual benefit concert with all proceeds to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund which provides financial assistance to musicians in need.  On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 9pm EST / 6pm PST, the first Big love Benefit Concert BIG LOVE BENEFIT CONCERT will stream globally on nugs.net.”

