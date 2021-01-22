Def Leppard’s Rick Allen and Styx’s Tommy Shaw preview The Big Love Benefit Concert

Nearly 10 months to the day that it closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida has reopened its whimsical gates! The 89-acre nonprofit resort that provides transformative weeklong wish vacations to critically ill children and their families at no cost. On February 12th, the Village will host Over The Edge at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Don’t miss out on the unique excitement of rappelling down the side of the 32-story building. To register for the fundraiser visit gktw.org/overtheedge.