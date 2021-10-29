Dead Man’s Toes from the Unnofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook

Serves: 8 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook Time: 12 minutes

8 hot dogs

1 package Pillsbury crescent rolls

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon your favorite kind of mustard

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Cut the hot dogs into equal halves.

3. Open the crescent rolls container. Unroll the dough and cut it so that you have 16 similarly sized triangles.

4. Roll each hot dog half with a crescent roll so that the cut half of the hot dog is wrapped in the dough and the uncut half is sticking out fully exposed.

5. Using a sharp paring knife, make two or three thin shallow slits in the top of the hot dog toward the middle right at the edge of the crescent roll dough (this will be the knuckle).

6. On the top of the hot dog at the uncut edge, use the paring knife to cut half of a long ellipse out of the top of the hot dog so that it looks like the shape of a fingernail bed.

7. Place the hot dog rolls on a greased baking sheet and bake for approximately 12 minutes.

8. When the hot dog rolls are done, use a pastry brush or small spoon to cover the nail bed of the hot dogs with the mustard or ketchup.

Variation: For a fancier manicure, you can make a mustard glaze by heating ¼ cup Dijon mustard, ⅛ cup Worcestershire sauce, and ⅛ cup light brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat until the ingredients melt together and thicken. Brush on the nail beds before the hot dog buns go in the oven.