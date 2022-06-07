THE GREAT FOOD TRUCK RACE is premiering on Food Network and Discovery+ this month.

Sauté Kingz – Chef Count has a strong culinary background and authority in the kitchen, specializing in international soul food dishes with an elevated twist. Joined by his energetic wife Jessica and son Jesshuan, Count’s business is known for more than their crowd-pleasing food – he is also dedicated to reaching out to his community and expand their culinary experiences. He knows customers will be drawn in by his comfort food menu based on traditional dishes and then be blown away by the quality and unique flavors his food delivers.