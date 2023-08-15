Laura Heruska from My Social Spa shows us how college students can make the most of the space when decorating their dorm rooms with pieces that are multi-puropose, chic and affordable.
DAYTIME DORM DECOR CHECKLIST
BEDDING
– Bed in a bag (Twin Extra Long Sheet Set & Comforter)
– Mattress pad
– Pillows & pillow cases
ORGANIZATION
– Shower Caddy
– Shower Slippers
– Storage Containers
DECOR
– Anything that is adhesive (no holes in walls)
– Battery powered lights
– Colorful throw blanket
– Dry erase board
– Essential oil diffuser