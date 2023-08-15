Laura Heruska from My Social Spa shows us how college students can make the most of the space when decorating their dorm rooms with pieces that are multi-puropose, chic and affordable.

DAYTIME DORM DECOR CHECKLIST

BEDDING

– Bed in a bag (Twin Extra Long Sheet Set & Comforter)

– Mattress pad

– Pillows & pillow cases

ORGANIZATION

– Shower Caddy

– Shower Slippers

– Storage Containers

DECOR

– Anything that is adhesive (no holes in walls)

– Battery powered lights

– Colorful throw blanket

– Dry erase board

– Essential oil diffuser