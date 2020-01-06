“Daytime” welcomes new host, Danny New!

“Daytime” welcomes lifestyle host Danny New to be Cyndi’s official new co-host-in-crime.

“Danny New is very excited to make his return to South Florida after two and a half years hosting “Mass Appeal” for WWLP in Springfield, MA. There, he anchored almost 700 episodes of this live morning program, covering any lifestyle topic from food to fitness to Hollywood gossip. His favorite segments included: Challenging World Record Holder Joey Chestnut to a hamburger eating contest, doing yoga with baby goats, and getting his chest waxed on the air (also his least favorite segment).

Danny is originally from a different Hillsborough – Hillsborough Township in New Jersey. While attending the University of Miami, he established himself as a versatile on-air personality in both entertainment and sports, winning awards with the Florida Associated Press, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the National Broadcasting Society. Additionally, he has worked as an associate sports producer for NBC South Florida, the Digital Host of NATPE at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel, and as a writer’s intern for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In his free time, Danny enjoys performing stand-up and improv comedy, playing The Beatles on his guitar, shooting hoops and rooting for his Miami Hurricanes. He also enjoys not having to shovel snow in the wintertime.”