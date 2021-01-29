Daytime VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL: 30% OFF & Free Shipping

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
The Big Game Tailgate: The Tour Raymond James Stadium, home of Super Bowl LV
Video
Disney says face masks still required for those who received COVID-19 vaccine
Tampa Bay woman creates special Buccaneers-colored soap to celebrate Tom Brady
Video
Florida launches statewide preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Tampa Bay woman creates special Buccaneers-colored soap to celebrate Tom Brady
Video
Top Stories
Florida launches statewide preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Video
Top Stories
Pinellas County to make more vaccine appointments available Friday
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cool all day; warmer this weekend
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Cold start Friday in Tampa Bay
Video
City of Tampa to require masks outside in Super Bowl-related areas
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Weeks after woman dies, Tampa family still can’t get death certificate or have funeral
Video
Top Stories
DeSantis: Florida’s statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration site expanding this week
Video
Top Stories
When will Florida’s statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system launch?
Video
Gov. DeSantis: 97% of people receiving vaccine are full-time Florida residents
Video
Crooks capitalize on fears surrounding pandemic, rope people in vaccine schemes
Video
Plant City man stuck paying tolls for Kansas vehicle with same tag number
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Here’s what to expect inside Tampa’s Super Bowl Experience
Video
Top Stories
City of Tampa to require masks outside in Super Bowl-related areas
Video
Tom Brady’s parents survived COVID-19, will attend Super Bowl in Tampa
‘Hopefully we can go finish the job’ Brady shares secret to Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV
Video
Curtis Hixon Park to open for excited fans, even though Super Bowl Experience tickets sold out
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Tampa Bay woman creates special Buccaneers-colored soap to celebrate Tom Brady
Video
Curtis Hixon Park to open for excited fans, even though Super Bowl Experience tickets sold out
Video
Kenny Chesney group helps install artificial reef in Florida
Polk County fire captain accused of using paramedic to steal COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Daytime VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL: 30% OFF & Free Shipping
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 29, 2021 / 12:51 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2021 / 12:51 PM EST
For more information call 800-734-1014 or visit
LYTSmile.com
.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Florida launches statewide preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Video
Sheriff: Polk McDonald’s manager ‘felt sorry’ for employees, helped them commit CARES Act fraud
Video
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens
Video
2 Polk County residents become millionaires thanks to scratch-off game
Third stimulus check: Biden signals some may not get $1,400 payment
Pasco County adds 4 vaccination clinics for residents 65+ for week of Feb. 1
Sarasota man wins $2 million in scratch-off game
Pinellas County receiving new shipment of 10K COVID-19 vaccine doses
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay woman creates special Buccaneers-colored soap to celebrate Tom Brady
Video
Pinellas County to make more vaccine appointments available Friday
Video
You may not have to pay back your stimulus checks but there are more tax changes coming
Video
Skin cancer vaccine developed by Tampa company enters Phase 1 of clinical trial
Video
One-room schoolhouse renovated into home hits market in Indiana
Video
More Don't Miss