Very Vera: Pie Decoration Tips

Today Vera is going to share with you several unique ways to make your pie spectacular. Let’s start with a thick lattice. Cut about 5 two-inch strips from your pie dough using a pastry wheel knife and a straightedge. Then lay half the strips evenly spaced across the pie. Rotate the pie 90 degrees. Now repeat the same process as you would for a traditional lattice. Once all the strips are woven, crimp as desired. For braided crust, cut about 12 1½ inch-wide strips from your rolled out pie dough using a straightedge. Pinch three strips together at the top and gently braid just as you would hair. When you near the end of the braid, pinch the ends together. If there’s excess dough on either end, trim it away. Repeat with the remaining strips until you have enough braided pieces to cover the pie. Lay the braids across the pie, leaving about ¾ of an inch between the braids. Finally, a honeycomb pie crust pattern. Lay your pie crust on a flat surface and use a small, round cutter to cut out evenly-spaced circles to make the pattern. Lay on top of your pie filling and crimp. Bake your pies as you normally would for a pie crust that’s sure to impress.