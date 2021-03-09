Two Meals a Day

Brad’s “NOatmeal”



4 servings



Made with healthful fats and protein and just enough natural sweetness, this oatmeal is easy to make and incredibly rich and satisfying. Vary the amount of nut butter according to your preferred consistency. Double or triple the recipe to have a ready-made supply for busy mornings.



Prep time: 5 minutes Cooking time: 7 minutes



1 cup unsweetened coconut or almond milk 4 large egg yolks 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 2 teaspoons cinnamon



1 ⁄ 2 cup pureed nuts of your choice 3 tablespoons nut butter, such as Brad’s Macadamia Masterpiece (available at Bradventures.com), or more or less to taste



In a large saucepan, combine milk, egg yolks, vanilla, and cinnamon and mix well. Simmer on low heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. When the mixture is warm and well blended, add nuts and nut butter and stir a couple more minutes until the desired consistency is reached. Keep in mind that the mixture will thicken significantly after being removed from the heat, so err on the watery side when you pull the pan off the stove.

