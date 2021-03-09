The Zakarian sisters’ Disney-inspired recipe

Budding chefs and cookbook authors, Madeline and Anna Zakarian, aka “the Zakarian sisters”, prepare a recipe inspired by Southeast Asia and the new Disney movie, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Thai Larb Cabbage Wraps

Serves 4-6

1 tsp Toasted sesame oil

1 lb ground chicken

4 TB water

2 TB fish sauce

2 TB fresh lime juice

1 tsp dried thai chili, crushed

1 ½ TB honey

1/2 Cup steamed green beans cut into 1/2 inch pieces

2 each scallion stalks, thinly sliced (reserve dark green tops for garnish)

½ Cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

1/3 Cup shallots, finely sliced, lengthwise into half-moons

2 TB mint, about 12 leaves, chopped

Salt and Pepper to Taste

8-10 leaves green cabbage (Savoy or Nappa)

Serve with:

Coconut rice and Mango

Instructions:

1. In a sauté pan over medium low heat, sauté the chicken with 4 tbsp. water and toasted sesame oil until cooked through. To keep the chicken juicy and tender, make sure it doesn’t brown. (Pro tip: There should be some liquid in the pan – don’t drain it!)

2. Once the chicken is cooked through, about 4 minutes, turn off the stove and remove pan from heat.

3. Immediately add the fish sauce, lime juice, thai chili flakes, honey, green beans, cilantro, and scallions. Stir to wilt.

4. Toss in the mint, shallots, and mix to incorporate. Salt and Pepper to taste.

5. You’re done! Serve “cups” of green cabbage leaves for wrapping and garnish with the reserved scallion tops. We also love to pair this with the coconut rice from our book, the Family that Cooks Together. Enjoy!