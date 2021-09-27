Hidden Electrolytes

For more great recipes to go: www.steamykitchen.com
Spinach, Kale and Avocado Salad with Buttermilk Dressing Recipe
Serves 4
6 ounces kale, leaves only (remove stalk)
6 ounces spinach leaves, washed
1 avocado
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
2 tablespoons roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
For the Buttermilk Dressing
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/4 teaspoon salt
Freshly ground black pepper
With your hands, “unzip” the kale leaves away
from the stalk. (Freeze the stalk for vegetable stock, or chop to add to stir fries.) Halve and pit the avocado. Slice into cubes. In a large serving bowl, combine all of the salad ingredients. In a mason jar, combine all of the dressing ingredients. Secure tightly with lid and shake until mixed well. Drizzle onto the salad.