Cowboy Caviar Recipe Courtesy Dr. BBQ
Ingredients
• 15oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 clove chopped garlic
• 1 ear smoked corn off the cobb
• 10 split grape tomatoes
• ¼ cup diced red pepper
• 1 poblano, roasted, peeled and diced
• ¼ cup diced red onion
• 3 sprigs cilantro, chopped
• ½ jalapeño, minced
• ¼ cup canola oil
• Juice of ½ lime
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Begin by prepping all vegetables and herbs: chop garlic, clean corn husks and silk, split tomatoes, dice peppers and onions and chop cilantro.
- Add all vegetables and herbs together in a large bowl with rinsed black beans.
- Stir in canola oil and juice of ½ lime.
- Salt and pepper to taste before serving.