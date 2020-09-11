Cowboy Caviar Recipe Courtesy Dr. BBQ

Ingredients

• 15oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 clove chopped garlic

• 1 ear smoked corn off the cobb

• 10 split grape tomatoes

• ¼ cup diced red pepper

• 1 poblano, roasted, peeled and diced

• ¼ cup diced red onion

• 3 sprigs cilantro, chopped

• ½ jalapeño, minced

• ¼ cup canola oil

• Juice of ½ lime

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Begin by prepping all vegetables and herbs: chop garlic, clean corn husks and silk, split tomatoes, dice peppers and onions and chop cilantro. Add all vegetables and herbs together in a large bowl with rinsed black beans. Stir in canola oil and juice of ½ lime. Salt and pepper to taste before serving.