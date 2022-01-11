Daytime New Year SPECIAL- 40% off & Free Shipping

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WTVO) – A California appellate court upheld the 2017 firing of two Los Angeles Police Department officers after they ignored a robbery in favor of playing "Pokemon Go."

As first reported by The Sacramento Bee, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were caught on in-car recordings saying they did not want to respond to a nearby robbery at a Macy's on April 15, 2017. Instead, they discussed how to capture a Snorlax and other rare objects in the virtual game, according to court documents.