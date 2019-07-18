Daytime Dish

Our next guest is a mom of 4 children, and a teacher for more than 13 years here in Tampa, so she knows what's up when it comes to the heightened state of bullying right now among kids.. She's also an author of books for kids aimied at motivating and encouraging children.. Latoya Desamour's newest book is "More Than Words."

Latoya Desamour is an author and elementary teacher who has taught for over 13 years in Hillsborough County. She was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and left home to attend the University of South Florida in Tampa. She graduated with a B.S. in Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership. She is married to an extremely supportive husband and together, they have 4 wonderful children. Her encounter with students in grades K-5 over the years has allowed her to see first hand the daily insecurities that they face. The New Me and More Than Words are books written to motivate and encourage children to love themselves and embrace their differences.