Daytime Dish

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Top Stories
Seminole man arrested for possession of child pornography, video voyeurism
Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking
SunPass collections on overdue balances expected to resume soon
Chinese New Year: Find your Zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
SunPass collections on overdue balances expected to resume soon
Top Stories
Doomsday Clock being reset today
Top Stories
Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s floats tell tales of time
Sheriff: Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer today and tomorrow ahead of another front
Mailbox mystery: 2 large mailboxes stolen from popular Polk County plaza
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking
Top Stories
Human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in Florida
Top Stories
Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking
Aggressive squirrels finally out of Tampa Bay family’s condo
Top VA official wants to hear from Veterans at town hall meeting today
System glitch could keep you from getting your own medical records
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Jameis Winston donates $50K to Miles College
Top Stories
Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in Florida
Bucs linebacker surprises deserving fan with Super Bowl tickets
Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB, Shaquil Barrett plans to keep talents in Tampa
Planters announces death of Mr. Peanut; Funeral to air in Super Bowl
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Chinese New Year: Find your Zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls
Top Stories
‘The Joinery’ opens in Lakeland amid development boom
Thousands attend St. Petersburg MLK Dream Big Parade
6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota
How 2 young men broke the mold using art therapy to help autistic children
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Daytime Dish
Daytime
Posted:
Jan 23, 2020 / 11:54 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 23, 2020 / 11:54 AM EST
The latest on your favorite celebrities.
Top Videos
Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking
Road Rants: SunPass collections
Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody
Video of Lakeland Public Library
HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference
Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker
Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign
Fire destroys home in Plant City
Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking
Thursday Morning Forecast
More Local News
Latest Videos
Seminole man arrested for possession of child pornography, video voyeurism
Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking
SunPass collections on overdue balances expected to resume soon
Chinese New Year: Find your Zodiac sign and make these delicious spring rolls
Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s floats tell tales of time
Police: Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody
New measles case confirmed in Hillsborough County
Sheriff: Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested
Tampa police kick off seat belt enforcement campaign
Jameis Winston donates $50K to Miles College
Police: Man slashed stranger’s jaw in downtown St. Pete, tried to take his wallet
Fire destroys home in Plant City
Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer today and tomorrow ahead of another front
Vehicle crashes into building in Largo
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Sheriff: Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested
Family sued over playscape for terminally-ill son
Court documents suggest deadly St. Pete parking lot beating was racial hate crime
Bradenton man wins $2M from $10 scratch-off ticket bought at Winn-Dixie
New measles case confirmed in Hillsborough County
VIDEO: Inmate punches Hillsborough deputy in the face multiple times
Pinellas woman wins $900k from Publix lottery ticket
104-year-old veteran asking for Valentine’s Day cards: ‘I’ll save every one’
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
LEGO launching International Space Station set
16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair
Passenger takes over airport monitor for video game
6-year-old sets up lemonade stand to help Meals on Wheels in Sarasota
FTC Data: Florida leads more than half the country for robocalls in 2019
More Don't Miss