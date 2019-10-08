Daytime Dish

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Best Buy hiring for the holiday season, hosting job fairs across the country
Wimauma pipe bomb suspect held on no bond pending trial
Florida deputies searching for missing 15-year-old and her baby
United flight turns around over Gulf, makes emergency landing in Tampa
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
St. Pete man loses 50 pounds before turning 50 to battle heart disease
Top Stories
Rays must win Game 4 to stay alive in postseason
Top Stories
Gov. DeSantis wants to raise starting salaries for teachers
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours continue
First home run of postseason ‘special’ for Rays Willy Adames
Conversion therapy ban in Tampa struck down by federal judge
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Friends honor renowned Tampa surgeon killed in Indiana plane crash
Top Stories
Riverview woman receives toll violations for ‘mystery man’ on motorcycle
Top Stories
Hillsborough commissioners were warned of puppy breeder 3 years ago and did nothing
Cyberattack hits CareerSource agencies in Tampa Bay
Mandated Dept. of Health reports on cancer causing radiation levels stop
Ring of crooks targets Tampa gyms, smashes in car windows to steal valuables
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
First home run of postseason ‘special’ for Rays Willy Adames
Top Stories
Rays fans see first playoff win at home in 6 years
Top Stories
‘The crowd was tremendous’: Rays thank fans for bringing noise to Trop during ALDS game
Rays pummel Greinke, Morton clutch vs Astros to win Game 3
‘Bucs with B.A.’ breaks down a frustrating day in New Orleans
Family travels 4 hours to St. Pete to watch Rays playoff game
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Tampa Bay community mourns loss of renowned plastic surgeon
Top Stories
Nexstar Broadcasting promotes Mark Higgins to Vice President & General Manager of Tampa Television & Digital Operations
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Spicy Pear and Apple Egg Rolls
Great 38 / WTTA to Broadcast Florida Tropics SC Home Games
Mintz Elementary
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Hillsborough sheriff announces arrests made in retail theft sting
Daytime Dish
Daytime
Posted:
Oct 8, 2019 / 11:30 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2019 / 11:30 AM EDT
The latest news from the world of celebrity.
Latest Videos
St. Pete man loses 50 pounds before turning 50 to battle heart disease
Rays must win Game 4 to stay alive in postseason
Gov. DeSantis wants to raise starting salaries for teachers
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours continue
First home run of postseason ‘special’ for Rays Willy Adames
Conversion therapy ban in Tampa struck down by federal judge
VIDEO: Woman calls teen racial slur, tells him to get down on his knees after he litters in St. Pete
Tampa Theatre claims to be most haunted place in Tampa Bay area
Rays fans see first playoff win at home in 6 years
Red tide and fish kills reported on Gulf Coast
Riverview woman receives toll violations for ‘mystery man’ on motorcycle
Northeast High Football player remembered for hard work on and off the field
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
Several people arrested in Tampa Bay retail theft sting
VIDEO: Woman calls teen racial slur, tells him to get down on his knees after he litters in St. Pete
Family faces Pasco man accused of raping 6-year-old, wants him castrated
United flight turns around over Gulf, makes emergency landing in Tampa
Florida deputies searching for missing 15-year-old and her baby
Girl denied school picture because of her hair
Manatee teen blackmailed girls for naked pictures on Snapchat, deputies say
Florida man accused of killing his wife strangled and drowned her 4 kids, deputies say
Don't Miss
FWC removes 900th snake, captures 18-foot python
Rays to host Game 2 watch parties in Tampa and St. Petersburg
Lovin’ it! The McRib returns next week
More Don't Miss