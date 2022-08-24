We share the story behind the engagement photos that became a viral sensation after photographer Shea Cravens posted the happy couple, Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills, posing in what looked like the Italian countryside, but was actually outside a Tennessee Olive Garden. We also salute the two Tampa Bay football teams that will play in the first annual Nike Kickoff Classic at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon. The game between the girls flag football teams from Alonso High School and Robinson High School will be broadcast on the NFL network on Friday, August 26th. Their uniforms were provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during a surprise visit to the Bucs locker room at Raymond James Stadium. Good luck, ladies!
Maggie Rodriguez
