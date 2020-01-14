Daytime chat: How to be “glamboozled”

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Cyndi and Danny discuss the new terms that are trending in the dating world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss