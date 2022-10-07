Radio host Danny Serrano and reality TV show competitor Stephenie Kendrick join Farron and Maggie for another round of Daytime Buzz. Hot topics in this segment include the controversy around the new Netflix series about Jeffrey Dahmer and whether or not rap lyrics should be allowed as evidence in court.
Daytime Buzz: The Dahmer series controversy, incriminating rap lyrics and living with grandma
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
