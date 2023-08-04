Daytime host Farron Hipp leads a roundtable debate on some of the industry’s trendiest and most timely topics. This edition of Daytime Buzz features a discussion about what TikTokers have coined as the “Barbie Test” for men and whether or not Cardi B should face charges after throwing a microphone at a concert-goer who threw water on her. The team also talks about legacy admissions and giving kids their first smartphone.