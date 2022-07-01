Actor Dave Coulier tells us about tackling the role of a morning radio host on his new show, “Live+Local”, streaming on PureFlix. He also shares sweet memories from decades of friendship with the late Bob Saget and reflects on what makes the cast of “Full House” and “Fuller House” unique– that they are practically a real family who’s been through it all together.
Dave Coulier on his new show, Bob Saget memories and the special bond he shares with his’Full House family’
Posted:
Updated:
