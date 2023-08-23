“Anything that was bad and embarrassing, I tried to put in the book,” author Lissette Decos says about including her dating disasters in her debut novel, Ana Takes Manhattan. Decos also drew from her experience as a reality television producer to give readers a behind-the-scenes peek into that world while telling the funny and heartwarming story of Ana Karina, a Cuban-American reality TV producer frustrated with her own dating life and willing to try something new and bold to finally find romance.
Dating isn’t easy for the funny and relatable protagonist in ‘Ana Takes Manhattan’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now