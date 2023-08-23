“Anything that was bad and embarrassing, I tried to put in the book,” author Lissette Decos says about including her dating disasters in her debut novel, Ana Takes Manhattan. Decos also drew from her experience as a reality television producer to give readers a behind-the-scenes peek into that world while telling the funny and heartwarming story of Ana Karina, a Cuban-American reality TV producer frustrated with her own dating life and willing to try something new and bold to finally find romance.