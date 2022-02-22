Date Night Meal from Chef Chris Valdes: Pan-Seared Steak and Creme Brulee

Pan Seared NY strip steak
Ingredients:
2 NY strip steaks
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
2-3 garlic cloves, smashed;
Sprig of fresh herbs, thyme or rosemary;
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
2 tbsp butter
- Remove the steaks from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking to allow
- Bring a medium skillet to medium high heat and drizzle with vegetable oil.
- Season the steaks with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper on both sides. Place the steaks in the skillet and sear both sides for 3 to 4 minutes per side.
- Add the butter, garlic, and fresh herbs to the skillet.
- Turn the steak every minute, basting regularly until it reaches your desired doneness.
- Remove the steaks from the skillet and let them rest for a minute or two before serving.
Creme Brûlée
Serves 6 to 8
Ingredients
1-quart heavy cream
6 large egg yolks
3/4 cup sugar, and some extra for caramelized topping
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup Grand Marnier
Steps
- Preheat the oven to 325°F.
- In a saucepan add cream and place over medium heat. Cook until warm, about 5 minutes. The cream should not boil, remove from heat.
- In a bowl add the egg yolks, sugar, vanilla extract, and amaretto, whisk until combined. Gradually, add the warm cream one ladle at a time.
- Pour into 4 to 8-ounce ramekins, making sure not to fill to the very top. Place ramekin in a baking pot and add water till it covers half of the ramekin. Bake for about 30 minutes or until set.
- Carefully remove the ramekins from the water bath, cool to room temperature, and refrigerate overnight.
- To serve, remove from the refrigerator and allow to be at room temperature for at least 20 minutes. Spread 1 tablespoon of sugar evenly and heat with a kitchen blowtorch until sugar is caramelized and has an even brown color. Serve immediately.
Chef note: Adding the mixture too fast can give you a scrambled egg texture in your Creme Brûlée Dessert.
Add some good cocoa powder to give this dish a twist.