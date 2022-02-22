Date Night Meal from Chef Chris Valdes: Pan-Seared Steak and Creme Brulee

Pan Seared NY strip steak

Ingredients:

2 NY strip steaks

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

2-3 garlic cloves, smashed;

Sprig of fresh herbs, thyme or rosemary;

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 tbsp butter

  1. Remove the steaks from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking to allow
  1. Bring a medium skillet to medium high heat and drizzle with vegetable oil.
  1. Season the steaks with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper on both sides. Place the steaks in the skillet and sear both sides for 3 to 4 minutes per side.
  1. Add the butter, garlic, and fresh herbs to the skillet.
  1. Turn the steak every minute, basting regularly until it reaches your desired doneness.
  1. Remove the steaks from the skillet and let them rest for a minute or two before serving.

Creme Brûlée

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1-quart heavy cream

6 large egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar, and some extra for caramelized topping

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup Grand Marnier

Steps

  1. Preheat the oven to 325°F.
  2. In a saucepan add cream and place over medium heat. Cook until warm, about 5 minutes. The cream should not boil, remove from heat.
  3. In a bowl add the egg yolks, sugar, vanilla extract, and amaretto, whisk until combined. Gradually, add the warm cream one ladle at a time. 
  4. Pour into 4 to 8-ounce ramekins, making sure not to fill to the very top. Place ramekin in a baking pot and add water till it covers half of the ramekin. Bake for about 30 minutes or until set.
  5. Carefully remove the ramekins from the water bath, cool to room temperature, and refrigerate overnight.
  6. To serve, remove from the refrigerator and allow to be at room temperature for at least 20 minutes. Spread 1 tablespoon of sugar evenly and heat with a kitchen blowtorch until sugar is caramelized and has an even brown color. Serve immediately.

Chef note: Adding the mixture too fast can give you a scrambled egg texture in your Creme Brûlée Dessert.

Add some good cocoa powder to give this dish a twist.

