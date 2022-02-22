Date Night Meal from Chef Chris Valdes: Pan-Seared Steak and Creme Brulee

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying announced Tuesday that they had reached a verdict.

Jurors indicated they had a decision on whether father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights and targeted him because he was Black. All three were convicted of murder in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the verdict will be read at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.