“Dashing in December” airs Sunday, 12/13 on Paramount Network

Featuring a diverse cast and crew, Dashing in December follows Wyatt (Peter Porte, Baby Daddy), a sophisticated, New York City financier who returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother, Deb (Andie MacDowell, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) to sell the family’s ranch and beloved magical Winter Wonderland attraction. In the midst of his mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace, Fuller House) reawakening the spirit of Christmas. The film also stars Caroline Harris (Westworld) and Carlos Sanz (Stronger, Crank). This comes on the heels of Paramount Network’s plans to produce 52 original movies a year.



The film also includes new original songs from Cody Belew (Hang Your Hat On My Christmas Tree), Fancy Hagood (Christmas Kiss) and Styles Haury (Christmas All Alone).



Buenos Aires-born actor and singer Juan Pablo Di Pace began his career in the U.K. performing in a number of musicals and appearing in films like Survival Islandand Mamma Mia! He starred in the the TNT reboot of Dallas, and played ‘Fernando’ on Fuller House.



Peter Porte is best known for his work on the soap opera The Young and the Restless, and the sitcom Baby Daddy. Porte grew up in Greenwood Lake, New York.

