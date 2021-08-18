Danny’s parents visit the studio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tom Brady, who is predominantly focused on football when he is immersed in a football setting, shared a glimpse of his paternal side on Wednesday afternoon at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice.

He finished a full practice against the Tennessee Titans and then trotted over to the far field with his 13-year-old son, Jack. The two of them ran through a series of sprints before they were joined by one of the other Buccaneers quarterbacks, Ryan Griffin.