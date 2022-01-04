Danny’s Final New Review: a farewell to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Great Resignation continues across the U.S., with November now the fifth month in a row of record-breaking numbers of Americans leaving their jobs.

Since July, 21.4 million workers have quit, with 4.5 million in November alone, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It's the highest amount so far, an increase over October's quit count, when the number had decreased slightly to 4.2 million from September's 4.4 million.