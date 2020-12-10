Danny New makes latkes for Hanukkah

Hey ya’ll, this is Danny. Thanks for checking out my family latke recipe!

Truthfully, I don’t really have a straightforward manual for these potato pancakes – it’s just something I always made with Mama Jody. Pretty much, just put some potatoes in a food processor (throw in a little serving of carrots, onions and sweet potatoes, too) and then plop all that in a bowl. Then, you’re gonna add one whisked egg (as a binding agent), pepper, salt and some flour (to make them like little fluffy Jewish clouds).

After that, you can fry dollops of the mixture in oil, and, once you get them browned on both sides, you can serve them up with sour cream and apple sauce. However, you are NOT allowed to serve ketchup. In fact, how dare you even think that way. These are not hash-browns!

Most importantly, have a happy Hanukkah/Chanukkah/Hanukah or, as Arnold Schwarzenegger would say it, “Haaaah-noooo-kahhhh!”