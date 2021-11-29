Danny celebrates Hanukkah with a recipe for “Latke Cups”

Danny celebrates Hanukkah by teaching us a recipe for “Latke Cups.”
To try to make a batch yourself, you can find the recipe on Delish.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 box potato pancake mix, plus ingredients needed on package
- 1 large potato, shredded and squeezed dry
- Cooking spray
- Applesauce and sour cream, for garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a small bowl, mix potato pancake mix with its required ingredients. Add in shredded potato and set aside.
- Spray a mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Using a small ice cream scoop, fill each muffin cup with mix. Then use back of a melon baller to create a small cup-shaped indentation in each scoop.
- Bake cups for 20-25 minutes, or until cups are golden brown. Remove from oven, and allow to cool slightly.
- Fill each cup with sour cream or applesauce and serve.