Danny celebrates Hanukkah with a recipe for “Latke Cups”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pallet supplier in Plant City was able to stock up on wooden pallets by stealing truckloads of them from distribution centers in Polk County, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it began investigating Bobby Herrera, the owner of JCI Pallet, in July after he was allegedly caught on video removing seven semi-trailers full of wooden pallets from the Saddle Creek Logistical Services in Auburndale and the Walmart Distribution Center in Winter Haven.