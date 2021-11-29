Danny celebrates Hanukkah with a recipe for “Latke Cups”

Danny celebrates Hanukkah by teaching us a recipe for “Latke Cups.”

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 box potato pancake mix, plus ingredients needed on package
  • 1 large potato, shredded and squeezed dry
  • Cooking spray
  • Applesauce and sour cream, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In a small bowl, mix potato pancake mix with its required ingredients. Add in shredded potato and set aside.
  3. Spray a mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Using a small ice cream scoop, fill each muffin cup with mix. Then use back of a melon baller to create a small cup-shaped indentation in each scoop.
  4. Bake cups for 20-25 minutes, or until cups are golden brown. Remove from oven, and allow to cool slightly.
  5. Fill each cup with sour cream or applesauce and serve.

